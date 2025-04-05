Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, April 5? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks will be open on April 5, 2024, as it is the first Saturday of the month, according to the RBI. However, banks will be closed in Telangana for Babu Jagjivan Ram's Birthday. Online banking services will remain accessible during bank holidays.

Riya R Alex
Published5 Apr 2025, 08:22 AM IST
Bank holiday today: Banks will be closed in Telangana for Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday.

Bank holiday today: Banks will remain open on Saturday, April 5, 2024, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. Typically, banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of every month, while they remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays.

Since April 5 is the first Saturday of the month, the banks will remain open on this day. However, banks will be closed in Telangana on account of Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday, according to RBI calender.

Bank holidays in April 2025

Banks will remain closed for nine days in various regions of the country in the month April, excluding weekends.

April 1 (Tuesday) – Banks' Yearly Account Closing and Sarhul, a tribal festival in Jharkhand, marking the beginning of the new year.

April 5 (Saturday) – Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday

April 10 (Thursday) – Mahavir Jayanti

April 14 (Monday) – Ambedkar Jayanti and various regional New Year celebrations such as Vishu, Bihu, Tamil New Year, etc.

April 15 (Tuesday) – Bengali New Year, Himachal Day, and Bohag Bihu.

April 18 (Friday)— Good Friday

April 21 (Monday) – Banks will remain closed in Tripura, where banks will remain closed for Garia Puja, a tribal festival observed in the state.

April 29 (Tuesday) – Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti

April 30 (Wednesday) – Basava Jayanti

Types of bank holidays

The RBI categorises bank holidays into three types: Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts. Customers can get information on bank holidays through the RBI’s official channels, which are the website and notifications to banks.

Services available on bank holidays

It must be noted that online banking services will be available across the country during bank holidays for seamless access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

Additionally, Fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be availed through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.

First Published:5 Apr 2025, 08:22 AM IST
