Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, August 9 for Raksha Bandhan 2025? Check region-wise list here

Bank holiday today: Banks are closed on August 9, 2025, for Raksha Bandhan and typically on second and fourth Saturdays, as per the RBI holiday calendar.

Riya R Alex
Updated9 Aug 2025, 06:33 AM IST
Bank holiday today: Banks will be closed in some parts of the country for Raksha Bandhan.
Bank holiday today: Banks will be closed in some parts of the country for Raksha Bandhan.

Bank holiday today: Banks will be closed on Saturday, August 9, 2025 as it is second Saturday of the month and to mark Raksha Bandhan, according to the state-wise holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Raksha Bandhan 2025 - Region-wise bank holiday list

Banks in cities including Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow and Shimla are scheduled to be closed on Saturday, August 9, 2025, on account of Raksha Bandhan, the Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters.

Are banks closed on Saturday?

According to the RBI calendar, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. Therefore, banks in the rest of the country will be closed today, as August 9, 2025, is the second Saturday of the month.

 

Next bank holiday

In addition to the weekend, banks in Imphal are scheduled to be closed on Wednesday, August 13, to commemorate Patriots' Day.

When are banks closed?

Banks are typically closed in various parts of the country to mark national, religious and regional observances. Additionally, banks are closed during the weekends except the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month.

Bank holidays are included in the annual holiday calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), following the Negotiable Instruments Act that oversees the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. On these days, transactions involving such instruments are not processed.

 

Will you be able to access online banking services on a bank holiday?

Online banking services will be accessible nationwide, allowing customers to use banking functions even during bank holidays. Users can transfer funds through NEFT/RTGS, request demand drafts, and order chequebooks. Card services include issuing credit, debit, and ATM cards. Moreover, various account-related forms, such as account maintenance, standing instructions setup, and locker applications, are available.

