Bank holiday today: Are banks closed or open today on Saturday, 14 December? As per the RBI holiday calendar for December 2024, all banks (public and private) will have a total of two Saturdays and five Sundays off this month, Apart from the national, regional and state-specific holidays, all banks are closed on Second and fourth Saturdays every month

Are banks open or closed today? Banks will be closed on Saturday, December 14, 2024, as it is the second Saturday of the month.

Customers should also note that since bank holidays in India vary from state to state, it is best to check with your local bank branch for their holiday schedule or list beforehand.

December 2024 bank holidays Christmas is a notable public holiday in the month of December every year. The festival is celebrated on 25 December across many parts of the country. Apart from Christmas, there are many state-specific regional holidays in December 2024.

December 14 - Second Saturday (pan India)

December 15 - Sunday (pan India)

December 18 - Wednesday - Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham (Meghalaya)

December 19 - Thursday - Goa Liberation Day (Goa)

December 22 - Sunday (pan India)

December 24 - Tuesday - Christmas eve (Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya)

December 25 - Wednesday - Christmas (pan India)

December 26 - Thursday - Christmas celebration (Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya)

December 27 - Friday - Christmas celebration (Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya)

December 28 - Fourth Saturday (pan India)

December 29 - Sunday (pan India)

December 30 - Monday - U Kiang Nangbah (Meghalaya)

December 31- Tuesday - New Year's Eve/Lossong/Namsoong (Mizoram, Sikkim)

What is closed during bank holidays? Visit to branches is not possible during bank holidays.

Payment services or cash deposits or large transactions that require you to visit branches, will not be accessible.