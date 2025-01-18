Bank holiday today: Banks will be open on January 18, 2024, the third Saturday of the month, as per the RBI calendar.

Bank holiday today: Banks will remain open on Saturday, January 18, 2024, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. Typically, banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of every month, whereas they remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. January 18 is the third Saturday of the month, therefore the banks will be open on this day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The RBI categorises bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act into three types: Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts. The bank holidays are informed through the RBI’s official channels, which are the website and notifications to banks.

January 18 is designated as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with issuing cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the holidays. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, online banking services will be available across the country during bank holidays to ensure seamless access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

Fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be availed through card services. Additionally, services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are available.

Bank holidays in January The next designated bank holiday is January 23, on account of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday, Vir Surendrasai Jayanti, and general elections to the Municipal Local Bodies. Banks will remain closed in certain parts of the country. There are 13 designated bank holidays in January, including weekends. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bank holidays in January 2025: Check full list January 1- New Year’s Day/Loosong/Namsoong

Banks will remain closed on 1 January 2025 in Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, and Shillong. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

January 2- Loosong, Namsoong, New Year Celebration

Banks will remain closed in Aizwal, Gangtok

January 5- Sunday {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

January 6- Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday

Banks will remain closed in Chandigarh

January 11- Missionary Day, Imoinu Iratpa, Second Saturday {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Banks will remain closed in Imphal, Aizwal

January 12- Sunday

January 14-Makar Sankranti, Uttarayana Punyakala, Pongal, Maghe Sankranti, Magh Bihu, Birthday of Hazarat Ali {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok,Guwahati, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad- Telangana, Itanagar, Kanpur, Lucknow.

January 15-Thiruvalluvar Day

Banks will remain closed in Chennai {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

January 16-Uzhavar Thirunal

Banks will remain closed in Chennai

January 19- Sunday {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

January 23- Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti

Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata

January 25- Fourth Saturday {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}