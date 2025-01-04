Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, January 4? All banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, apart from Sundays and other national and regional holidays. Banks remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month. So, today, January 4, being a Saturday, banks will remain open as it's the first Saturday of the month.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the list of bank holiday calendars for 2025 on 31 December. According to the calendar, January 2025 will see 13 holidays in total.

Other bank holidays in January 2025 January 5- Sunday

January 6- Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday

Banks will remain closed in Chandigarh

January 11- Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa/ Second Saturday

Banks will remain closed in Imphal, Aizwal

January 12- Sunday

January 14-Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali

Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok,Guwahati, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad- Telangana, Itanagar, Kanpur, Lucknow

January 15-Thiruvalluvar Day

Banks will remain closed in Chennai

January 16-Uzhavar Thirunal

Banks will remain closed in Chennai

January 19- Sunday

January 23- Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti

Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata

January 25- Fourth Saturday

January 26- Sunday, Republic Day

Bank holidays 2025 In 2025, India will observe a set of bank holidays. Key holidays include Republic Day, Holi, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti. Other notable holidays include Good Friday, Baisakhi, Muharram, Dussehra, Durga Puja, and Diwali. Banks will also remain closed on state-specific holidays like Saraswati Puja, Mahashivratri, and many others.