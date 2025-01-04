Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, January 4? Check here

Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, January 4? All banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, apart from Sundays and other national and regional holidays. Banks remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month. So, today, January 4, being a Saturday, banks will remain open as it's the first Saturday of the month.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the list of bank holiday calendars for 2025 on 31 December. According to the calendar, January 2025 will see 13 holidays in total.
Other bank holidays in January 2025
January 5- Sunday
January 6- Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday
Banks will remain closed in Chandigarh
January 11- Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa/ Second Saturday
Banks will remain closed in Imphal, Aizwal
January 12- Sunday
January 14-Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali
Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok,Guwahati, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad- Telangana, Itanagar, Kanpur, Lucknow
January 15-Thiruvalluvar Day
Banks will remain closed in Chennai
January 16-Uzhavar Thirunal
Banks will remain closed in Chennai
January 19- Sunday
January 23- Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti
Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata
January 25- Fourth Saturday
January 26- Sunday, Republic Day
Bank holidays 2025
In 2025, India will observe a set of bank holidays. Key holidays include Republic Day, Holi, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti. Other notable holidays include Good Friday, Baisakhi, Muharram, Dussehra, Durga Puja, and Diwali. Banks will also remain closed on state-specific holidays like Saraswati Puja, Mahashivratri, and many others.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.