Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, July 12? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks across India are set to remain closed on Saturday, July 12, as per the RBI bank holiday list.

The bank holiday on July 12 is in place as it is the second Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India bank holiday calendar (RBI), banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays each month. Usually, banks remain closed on weekends, except on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays.

However, it must be kept in mind that only physical bank branches close on bank holidays. Online banking and ATM services continue to function normally even on bank holidays.

What are the typical bank holidays? As mentioned above, banks across India remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays of the month in accordance to the RBI bank holiday calendar. Apart from this, there are bank holidays on every Sunday.

Except for the first, third and fifth Saturdays, banks remain closed on weekends.

The RBI categorises all bank holidays into three parts, namely, Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.

Under the Negotiable Instruments Act, bank holidays are provided based on national, regional and religious observances, depending on the state of residence.

Therefore, apart from national holidays and weekends, bank holidays vary from state to state.

Upcoming bank holidays The next bank holiday is scheduled for Sunday, July 13.

From the week beginning July 14, there are five bank holidays across various states — July 14, July 16, July 17, July 19 and July 20.

The next bank holiday due to a festival is on July 14, when banks in Meghalaya will remain shut due to Beh Deinkham.

