Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, July 19? Check here

Bank Holiday Today: Banks across India, except those in Tripura, will be open on Saturday, July 19, since it is the third Saturday of the month.

Banks in Tripura will remain closed today, 19 July, due to celebration of Ker Puja.

What are the typical bank holidays? There are bank holidays across India on the second and fourth Saturdays, as per RBI bank holiday rules. Since it is the first Saturday of the month, banks will remain open on July 19.

The RBI categorises all bank holidays into three parts, namely, Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.

This is why, bank holidays change depending upon the area you reside in.

Banks remain closed on all Sundays. Apart from weekends, bank holidays are based on national, regional and religious observances, depending on the state of residence. These holidays are determined by the RBI holiday calendar, which is released during the beginning of each year.

Will I be able to avail online banking services on bank holiday? Online banking services do not follow bank holidays rule and remain available all throughout the year. This enables customers to get their needs addressed even on bank holidays. Online banking services can be used for various purposes including UPI access, money transfer, applying for online loan, net banking, requesting for a chequebook and other transactions.

Bank Holidays in July 2025 Here is the full list of July 2025 bank holidays:

July 3 (Thursday) - Kharchi Puja: Banks were closed in Agartala

July 5 (Saturday) - Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday: Banks were closed in Jammu and Srinagar

July 14 (Monday) - Beh Deinkhlam: Banks were closed in Shillong for Beh Deinkhlam

July 16 (Wednesday) - Harela: Banks in Dehradun were closed for Harela

July 17 (Thursday) - Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh: Banks remained shut in Shillong

July 19 (Saturday) - Ker Puja: Banks in Agartala will be closed for Ker Puja

July 28 (Monday) - Drukpa Tshe-zi: Banks in Gangtok will be closed