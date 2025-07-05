Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, July 7? Check here

Bank Holiday Today: Banks across India will remain open on Saturday, June 5, except for Jammu and Kashmir, as per the RBI bank holiday calendar.

Banks across Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed today due to Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday, the sixth of the ten Sikh Gurus.

When do banks typically close? There are bank holidays across India on the second and fourth Saturdays, as per RBI bank holiday rules. Since it is the first Saturday of the month, banks will remain open on July 5.

Banks remain closed on all Sundays. Apart from weekends, bank holidays are based on national, regional and religious observances, depending on the state of residence.