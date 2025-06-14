Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, June 14? Details here

Bank holiday today: Banks across India are scheduled to remain closed today, June 14, 2025, as it is the second Saturday of the month.

According to the Reserve Bank of India calendar( RBI), banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month. Banks are typically closed on the weekends except on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of a month.

When are banks closed? In addition to weekends, banks remain closed for national, regional and religious observances, depending on the state of residence.

Hence, customers should note that bank holidays differ from state to state in India. Before making a visit to the bank, you should check with the local bank branch for holiday lists.

Next bank holiday The next designated bank holiday is on Sunday, June 15, 2025. In terms of festivals, banks will be closed next on Friday, June 27, 2025 in Bhubaneswar and Imphal for Ratha Yatra and Kang.

June 2025 — Region-wise bank holiday list Banks are scheduled to be closed for four days in the month of June 2025, apart from weekends.

Here's a list of state-wise bank holidays for this month.

June 7 (Saturday) — Bakrid (Id-Uz-Zuha) — All banks closed pan-India.

June 11 (Wednesday) — Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti / Saga Dawa — Banks will be shut in Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh.

June 27 (Friday) — Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra) — Banks closed in Odisha and Manipur.

June 30 (Monday) — Remna Ni — Banks closed in Mizoram.

What services are available on a bank holiday? Access to online banking services is available across the country even if the nearest bank branch is closed. Customers may utilise these services for convenient financial transactions.