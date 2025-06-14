Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, June 14? Details here

Bank holiday today: Banks across India are scheduled to remain closed today, June 14, 2025, as it is the second Saturday of the month.
According to the Reserve Bank of India calendar( RBI), banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month. Banks are typically closed on the weekends except on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of a month.
In addition to weekends, banks remain closed for national, regional and religious observances, depending on the state of residence.
Hence, customers should note that bank holidays differ from state to state in India. Before making a visit to the bank, you should check with the local bank branch for holiday lists.
The next designated bank holiday is on Sunday, June 15, 2025. In terms of festivals, banks will be closed next on Friday, June 27, 2025 in Bhubaneswar and Imphal for Ratha Yatra and Kang.
Banks are scheduled to be closed for four days in the month of June 2025, apart from weekends.
Here's a list of state-wise bank holidays for this month.
Access to online banking services is available across the country even if the nearest bank branch is closed. Customers may utilise these services for convenient financial transactions.
Requests for fund transfers can be submitted using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be accessed through card services. Additionally, services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.