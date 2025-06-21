Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, June 21, for International Yoga Day 2025? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks across India are scheduled to remain open today, June 21, 2025, as it is the third Saturday of the month.

According to the Reserve Bank of India calendar( RBI), banks are typically closed on the weekends except on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of a month.

Bank holiday on International Yoga Day 2025 The RBI calendar has not designated a bank holiday on International Yoga Day, which falls on June 21, 2025. Hence, banks across the country will not be closed today for International Yoga Day.

Other bank holidays Apart from weekends, banks remain closed for national, regional and religious observances, according to the state of residence.

Therefore, customers must note that bank holidays vary from state to state in India. Before visiting the bank, it is advisable to check with the local branch for the holiday schedule.

When are banks closed next? The upcoming bank holiday falls on Sunday, June 15, 2025. In terms of festivals, banks will be closed next for the Ratha Yatra and Kang festivals on Friday, June 27, 2025, in Bhubaneswar and Imphal.

June 2025 – Bank holiday list Banks are scheduled to be closed for four days in the month of June 2025, excluding weekends.

Here's a list of state-wise bank holidays for this month.

June 7 (Saturday) — Bakrid (Id-Uz-Zuha) — All banks closed pan-India.

June 11 (Wednesday) — Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti / Saga Dawa — Banks will be shut in Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh.

June 27 (Friday) — Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra) — Banks closed in Odisha and Manipur.

June 30 (Monday) — Remna Ni — Banks closed in Mizoram.

Can I access online banking services on a bank holiday? Online banking services are accessible across the country, regardless of whether the nearest bank branch is closed or not. Customers can use these services for easy financial transactions.