Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, June 21, for International Yoga Day 2025? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks across India are scheduled to remain open today, June 21, 2025, as it is the third Saturday of the month.
According to the Reserve Bank of India calendar( RBI), banks are typically closed on the weekends except on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of a month.
The RBI calendar has not designated a bank holiday on International Yoga Day, which falls on June 21, 2025. Hence, banks across the country will not be closed today for International Yoga Day.
Apart from weekends, banks remain closed for national, regional and religious observances, according to the state of residence.
Therefore, customers must note that bank holidays vary from state to state in India. Before visiting the bank, it is advisable to check with the local branch for the holiday schedule.
The upcoming bank holiday falls on Sunday, June 15, 2025. In terms of festivals, banks will be closed next for the Ratha Yatra and Kang festivals on Friday, June 27, 2025, in Bhubaneswar and Imphal.
Banks are scheduled to be closed for four days in the month of June 2025, excluding weekends.
Here's a list of state-wise bank holidays for this month.
Online banking services are accessible across the country, regardless of whether the nearest bank branch is closed or not. Customers can use these services for easy financial transactions.
Fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS forms, demand draft applications, or chequebook requests. Card services are available for credit, debit, and ATM cards. Moreover, you can access services such as account maintenance forms, locker applications etc.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.