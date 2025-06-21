Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, June 21, for International Yoga Day 2025? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks in India will be open on June 21, 2025, as it is the third Saturday of the month. The RBI calendar indicates that banks close on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. International Yoga Day is not a bank holiday.

Riya R Alex
Published21 Jun 2025, 06:33 AM IST
Bank holiday today: Banks will be open on June 21, 2025.
Bank holiday today: Banks will be open on June 21, 2025.

Bank holiday today: Banks across India are scheduled to remain open today, June 21, 2025, as it is the third Saturday of the month.

According to the Reserve Bank of India calendar( RBI), banks are typically closed on the weekends except on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of a month.

Bank holiday on International Yoga Day 2025

The RBI calendar has not designated a bank holiday on International Yoga Day, which falls on June 21, 2025. Hence, banks across the country will not be closed today for International Yoga Day.

 

Also Read | Banks Face €5 Billion French Dividend Tax Bill, Senator Says

Other bank holidays

Apart from weekends, banks remain closed for national, regional and religious observances, according to the state of residence.

Therefore, customers must note that bank holidays vary from state to state in India. Before visiting the bank, it is advisable to check with the local branch for the holiday schedule.

When are banks closed next?

The upcoming bank holiday falls on Sunday, June 15, 2025. In terms of festivals, banks will be closed next for the Ratha Yatra and Kang festivals on Friday, June 27, 2025, in Bhubaneswar and Imphal.

 

Also Read | Indian deposits in Swiss banks down nearly 18% over last 10 years: Here’s why

June 2025 – Bank holiday list

Banks are scheduled to be closed for four days in the month of June 2025, excluding weekends.

Here's a list of state-wise bank holidays for this month.

  • June 7 (Saturday) — Bakrid (Id-Uz-Zuha) — All banks closed pan-India.
  • June 11 (Wednesday) — Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti / Saga Dawa — Banks will be shut in Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh.
  • June 27 (Friday) — Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra) — Banks closed in Odisha and Manipur.
  • June 30 (Monday) — Remna Ni — Banks closed in Mizoram.

 

Also Read | Looking for high FD rates? THESE small finance banks offer up to 8%

Can I access online banking services on a bank holiday?

Online banking services are accessible across the country, regardless of whether the nearest bank branch is closed or not. Customers can use these services for easy financial transactions.

Fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS forms, demand draft applications, or chequebook requests. Card services are available for credit, debit, and ATM cards. Moreover, you can access services such as account maintenance forms, locker applications etc.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsIndustryBankingBank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, June 21, for International Yoga Day 2025? Check here
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.