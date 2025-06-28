Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, June 28? Check here

Bank holiday today: On June 28, 2025, banks across the country are scheduled to remain closed since it is the fourth Saturday of the week.

Bank holiday today: Banks are typically closed on the second and fourth Saturdays.
Bank holiday today: Banks throughout India will be closed today, June 28, 2025, as it is the fourth Saturday of the month.

According to the Reserve Bank of India calendar (RBI), banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays each month. Usually, banks remain closed on weekends, except on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays.

When do banks typically close?

Apart from weekends, banks remain closed for national, regional and religious observances, depending on the state of residence.

Therefore, bank holidays differ from state to state in India. Before making a visit to the bank, customers should check with the local bank branch for holiday lists.

 

When are banks closed next?

The next designated bank holiday falls on Sunday, June 29, 2025. In terms of festivals, banks in Aizawl will be closed on Monday, June 29, 2025 due to Remna Ni. Notably, banks will be closed for three consecutive days in Aizawl, including the weekend.

 

June 2025 — Region-wise bank holiday list

For the month of June, banks were scheduled to be closed for four days, apart from weekends.

Here's a list of state-wise bank holidays for this month.

  • June 7 (Saturday) — Bakrid (Id-Uz-Zuha) — All banks closed pan-India.
  • June 11 (Wednesday) — Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti / Saga Dawa — Banks will be shut in Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh.
  • June 27 (Friday) — Rath Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra) — Banks closed in Odisha and Manipur.
  • June 30 (Monday) — Remna Ni — Banks closed in Mizoram.

 

Will I be able to avail online banking services on a bank holiday?

Yes, during a bank holiday, online banking services remain accessible across the country even if the nearest branch is closed. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

Requests for fund transfers can be submitted using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be accessed through card services. Additionally, services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.

