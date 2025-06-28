Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, June 28? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks throughout India will be closed today, June 28, 2025, as it is the fourth Saturday of the month.
According to the Reserve Bank of India calendar (RBI), banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays each month. Usually, banks remain closed on weekends, except on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays.
Apart from weekends, banks remain closed for national, regional and religious observances, depending on the state of residence.
Therefore, bank holidays differ from state to state in India. Before making a visit to the bank, customers should check with the local bank branch for holiday lists.
The next designated bank holiday falls on Sunday, June 29, 2025. In terms of festivals, banks in Aizawl will be closed on Monday, June 29, 2025 due to Remna Ni. Notably, banks will be closed for three consecutive days in Aizawl, including the weekend.
For the month of June, banks were scheduled to be closed for four days, apart from weekends.
Here's a list of state-wise bank holidays for this month.
Yes, during a bank holiday, online banking services remain accessible across the country even if the nearest branch is closed. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.
Requests for fund transfers can be submitted using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be accessed through card services. Additionally, services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.
