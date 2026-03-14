Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, March 14? Check RBI calendar here

On 14 March, banks across India will be closed for the second Saturday of the month. Customers can still access online banking services for transactions.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated14 Mar 2026, 06:54 AM IST
Representative Image
Representative Image

Bank holiday today, 14 March: Yes, the banks will remain closed on Saturday, 14 March, because it is the second Saturday of the month.

According to the RBI bank holiday calendar, banks typically remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. They remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of every month.

This means all banks, and all their branches, across India, including SBI, PNB, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and other private and public lenders, will remain closed today.

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Bank holiday list: Check full March 2026 list

17 March, Tuesday: Shab-I-Qadr

  • Jammu and Srinagar (J&K).

19 March, Thursday: Gudhi Padwa / Ugadi Festival / Telugu New Year's Day / Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba) / 1st Navratra

  • Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad (Telangana), Imphal (Mizoram), Panaji (Goa), Srinagar (J&K), and Vijayawada (AP).

20 March, Friday: Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan) / Jumat-ul-Vida

  • Jammu and Srinagar (J&K), Kochi (Kerala), Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), and Vijayawada (AP).

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21 March, Saturday: Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1) / Khutub-E-Ramzan / Sarhul

  • Agartala (Tripura), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Aizawl (Mizoram), Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhopal (MP), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Chandigarh, Chennai (TN), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Gangtok (Sikkim), Guwahati (Assam), Hyderabad (Telangana), Imphal (Manipur), Itanagar (Arunachal), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Jammu and Sri Nagar (J&K), Kanpur and Lucknow (UP), Kohima (Nagaland), Kolkata (WB), New Delhi, Panaji (Goa), Patna (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Ranchi (Jharkhand), and Shillong (Meghalaya).

22 March, Sunday: Pan India weekly off

26 March, Thursday: Shree Ram Navami

  • Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Aizawl (Mizoram), Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Chandigarh, Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur and Lucknow (UP), Kolkata (WB), Ranchi (Jharkhand), and Shimla (HP).

27 March, Friday: Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain)

  • Bhopal (MP), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Gangtok (Sikkim), Hyderabad (Telangana), Patna (Bihar), and Vijayawada (AP).

28 March, Saturday: Fourth Saturday weekly off — Pan India

29 March — Sunday — Pan India weekly off.

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31 March — Tuesday — Mahavir Janmakalyanak / Mahavir Jayanti

  • Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhopal (MP), Chennai (TN), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur and Lucknow (UP), Kolkata (WB), New Delhi, Patna (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), and Ranchi (Jharkhand).

Will I be able to access online banking on bank holiday?

Online banking services remain accessible throughout the year, including on bank holidays. This allows customers to carry out banking activities without interruption, even when banks are closed.

Through online banking, customers can perform various tasks such as UPI transactions, money transfers, net banking services, applying for loans online, requesting a chequebook, and more.

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