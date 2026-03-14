Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, March 14? Check RBI calendar here

Bank holiday today, 14 March: Yes, the banks will remain closed on Saturday, 14 March, because it is the second Saturday of the month.
According to the RBI bank holiday calendar, banks typically remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. They remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of every month.
This means all banks, and all their branches, across India, including SBI, PNB, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and other private and public lenders, will remain closed today.
Online banking services remain accessible throughout the year, including on bank holidays. This allows customers to carry out banking activities without interruption, even when banks are closed.
Through online banking, customers can perform various tasks such as UPI transactions, money transfers, net banking services, applying for loans online, requesting a chequebook, and more.
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