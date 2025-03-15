Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, March 15? Details here

All banks in India will be open on Saturday, March 15, 2024, as it is the third Saturday of the month. The Reserve Bank of India categorizes bank holidays into three types, and customers can utilize online banking services during holidays.

Bank holiday today: Banks are closed for eight days in March.(Pixabay)

Bank holiday today: According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, all the banks across India will be open on Saturday, March 15, 2024.

Banks are typically open on the first and third Saturdays of each month, while they remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. As March 15 is the third Saturday of the month, all the banks will be open on this day.

Types of bank holiday

The RBI categorises bank holidays into three types: Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts. To check whether banks are open or closed on a particular day, customers must check the official channels of the RBI — website and notifications to banks.

Banking services available on holiday

The second and fourth Saturdays are designated as holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuing of cheques and promissory notes. Hence, transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the designated bank holidays.

However, customers can avail online banking services across the country during bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions. Other bank services, such as fund transfer requests, can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms.

Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be availed through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.

Bank holidays in March

Banks will remain closed for up to eight days in March, except on the weekends.

In the third month of this year, banks will remain closed on March 7, 13, 14, 15, 22, 27, 28 and 31, according to the bank holiday calendar RBI. Typically, banks are closed due to national and regional festivals along with the weekends. This month banks will be closed for eight days due to festivals such as Chapchar Kut, Holika Dahan/ Attukal Pongala, Holi, Yaosang, Bihar Diwas, Shab-I-Qadr, Jumat-ul-Vida and Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr).

First Published:15 Mar 2025, 06:31 AM IST
