Bank holiday today: Banks will remain closed on Saturday, March 22, 2024, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. Typically, banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of every month, but they remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. Since March 22 is the fourth Saturday of the month, the banks will be shut on this day.

In addition to Saturday, RBI has notified a bank holiday in Patna on Saturday, March 22, on account of Bihar Diwas.

Types of bank holidays The RBI categorises bank holidays into three types — Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.

Where to check bank holidays? Customers can get information on bank holidays through official channels of the central bank — website and notifications to banks.

Services not available on bank holiday The fourth Saturday of the month is designated as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates the issuing of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the holidays.

Are online services available on a bank holiday? Customers must note online banking services will be available across the country during bank holidays for seamless access to banking services. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

Fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be availed through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.

Bank holidays in March Banks will remain closed for up to eight days in March, except on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.