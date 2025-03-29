Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, March 29? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks are open today, March 29, Saturday, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. In general, banks are open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month. There are bank holidays across India on the second and fourth Saturdays, as per RBI bank holiday rules.

Since March 29 is the fifth Saturday of the month, there is no bank holiday today.

The RBI categorises all bank holidays into three parts, namely, Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.

Bank holiday on Saturday is designated as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act. This bank holiday regulates the issuing of cheques and promissory notes.

Transactions involving these instruments are not available during these bank holidays.

Bank customers can get information about bank holidays on the official channels of the RBI, including the website and notifications to banks.

Online banking on bank holiday Online banking services remain available all thorough the year, even on bank holidays. This ensures seamless banking services on bank holidays. Customers can avail the online banking services for various purposes like UPI, money transfer, net banking, applying for online loan, requesting a chequebook and more.

ATM services on bank holidays Other than online banking, ATM services are also available on bank holidays. This can be used for cash deposit at ATMs, cash withdrawal, checking balance, getting a mini statement and more.

Which services are not available on bank holidays? Services that require in-person visit to the branch, like withdrawing cash using cheque, are not available on bank holidays.

