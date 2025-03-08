Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, March 8? Check here

Bank holiday today: On March 8, 2024, banks will be closed as it is the second Saturday of the month, according to the RBI calendar. Customers can still access online banking services for transactions during this bank holiday.

Riya R Alex
Published8 Mar 2025, 06:42 AM IST
Advertisement
Bank holiday today: Banks will be closed on March 8.

Bank holiday today: Banks are closed on Saturday, March 8, 2024, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. Generally, banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of every month, while they remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. Since, March 8 is the second Saturday of the month, hence the banks will be shut on this day.

The central categorises bank holidays into three types: Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts. Customers can get information on bank holidays through the RBI’s official channels, which are the website and notifications to banks.

Advertisement

 

Also Read | Bank holidays in March 2025: Banks to remain closed on THESE days; check list

March 8 is designated as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates the issuing of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the holidays.

Meanwhile, online banking services will be available across the country during bank holidays for seamless access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

Also Read | Happy Women’s Day 2025: Top 100 wishes, quotes, and images

Fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be availed through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.

 

Also Read | Where are the women? Why India’s trading floors remain a male domain

Bank holidays in March

In the month of March, banks will remain closed for up to eight days, apart from the second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

Advertisement

According to the bank holiday calendar RBI, banks will remain closed on March 7, 13, 14, 15, 22, 27, 28 and 31. Banks are typically closed due to national and regional festivals along with the weekends. In March banks will be closed on account of festivals such as Chapchar Kut, Holika Dahan/ Attukal Pongala, Holi, Yaosang, Bihar Diwas, Shab-I-Qadr, Jumat-ul-Vida and Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr)

 

 

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsIndustryBankingBank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, March 8? Check here
First Published:8 Mar 2025, 06:42 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App