Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, May 10? Banks in THESE cities to remain closed for next 3 days

Bank holiday today: Banks will remain closed on May 10, 2025, since it is the second Saturday of the month, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar.

Bank holiday on May 10 Banks are typically closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, while they are open on the first and third Saturdays. As May 10 is the second Saturday of the month, the banks will be closed on this day.

Bank holiday for the next three days It must be noted that banks will be closed for the next three days from May 10 to May 12 in some parts of the country. Banks will remain shut on Sunday, May 11 and on account of Buddha Purnima, banks will be closed in some states on Monday, May 12. Hence, banks will remain closed for the next three days in cities including Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

Where to check bank holidays? To check whether banks are open or closed on a given day, customers must thoroughly visit RBI’s official channels, which are the website and notifications to banks.

Types of bank holidays The RBI has categorised bank holidays into three types: Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.

Saturday, May 10, 2025, is designated as a bank holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates the issuing of cheques and promissory notes. Therefore, transactions including these instruments will not be available during bank holidays.

What services can you access on a bank holiday? Customers can access online banking services across the country during bank holidays for seamless access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

Fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be availed through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.

Next bank holidays for May 2025 The upcoming bank holidays for May 2025 are listed below —

May 12 (Monday) - Buddha Purnima

Banks in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

May 16 (Friday) - State Day

Banks across Sikkim will remain closed on Friday, May 16 to observe State Day.

May 26 (Monday) - Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam

Banks in Tripura will be closed to observe the birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam.

May 29 (Thursday) - Maharana Pratap Jayanti