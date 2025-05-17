Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, May 17? Details here

Learn about upcoming bank holidays and how to manage your banking needs during closures with digital services.

Livemint
Updated17 May 2025, 07:50 AM IST
Banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of each month, whereas the second and fourth Saturdays are bank holidays.
Banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of each month, whereas the second and fourth Saturdays are bank holidays.(Mint)

Banks in India close on various occasions, including national and regional holidays, as well as specific days mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to RBI regulations, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Are banks open today?

Since May 17 falls on the third Saturday, banks will be open and operate according to their regular Saturday working hours.

Bank Holidays in May 2025:

May 18 (Sunday) — Weekly Off

May 24 (Saturday) — Weekly off for the fourth Saturday

May 25 (Sunday) — Weekly Off

May 26 (Monday) — Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam — Banks in Tripura will be closed to observe the birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam.

May 29 (Thursday) — Maharana Pratap Jayanti — Banks will be closed in Himachal Pradesh to observe Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Also Read: Bank holidays in May 2025: Banks to remain closed on THESE days across India | Check full list here

Where to check bank holidays?

The RBI has categorised bank holidays into three types: Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts. To check whether banks are open or closed on a given day, customers must thoroughly visit RBI’s official channels, which are the website and notifications to banks.

Also Read: Indian Bank's two new fixed deposits offer interest upto 7.9 percent

Bank holidays in India differ across states to accommodate local requirments along with national and religious festivities. Thus for customers, it its best to get a confirmed holiday schedule from your nearest local bank branch and make arrangements to deal with any extended closures or emergencies on particular dates.

How to access bank services on a bank holiday?

On a bank holiday, Digital banking allows users to manage their accounts conveniently without visiting a branch. Moreover, fund transfers can still be initiated using NEFT or RTGS through online banking.

Additionally, customers can submit requests for demand drafts, chequebooks, and other services online. Card-related services, including applying for credit, debit, or ATM cards, are also accessible digitally.

Key Takeaways
  • Banks in India close on certain national and regional holidays as per RBI regulations.
  • On May 17, banks will operate during regular Saturday hours.
  • Digital banking services allow customers to manage their accounts even on bank holidays.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsIndustryBankingBank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, May 17? Details here
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.