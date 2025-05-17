Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, May 17? Details here

Banks in India close on various occasions, including national and regional holidays, as well as specific days mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to RBI regulations, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Are banks open today? Since May 17 falls on the third Saturday, banks will be open and operate according to their regular Saturday working hours.

Bank Holidays in May 2025: May 18 (Sunday) — Weekly Off

May 24 (Saturday) — Weekly off for the fourth Saturday

May 25 (Sunday) — Weekly Off

May 26 (Monday) — Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam — Banks in Tripura will be closed to observe the birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam.

May 29 (Thursday) — Maharana Pratap Jayanti — Banks will be closed in Himachal Pradesh to observe Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Where to check bank holidays? The RBI has categorised bank holidays into three types: Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts. To check whether banks are open or closed on a given day, customers must thoroughly visit RBI’s official channels, which are the website and notifications to banks.

Bank holidays in India differ across states to accommodate local requirments along with national and religious festivities. Thus for customers, it its best to get a confirmed holiday schedule from your nearest local bank branch and make arrangements to deal with any extended closures or emergencies on particular dates.

How to access bank services on a bank holiday? On a bank holiday, Digital banking allows users to manage their accounts conveniently without visiting a branch. Moreover, fund transfers can still be initiated using NEFT or RTGS through online banking.