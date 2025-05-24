Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, May 24? Check here

Bank holiday today: According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, banks will be closed on May 24, 2025, the fourth Saturday of the month.

Why are banks closed on Saturday, May 24? Banks are generally closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, while they are open on the first and third Saturdays, according to the RBI calendar. Since May 26 is the fourth Saturday of the month, the banks will be closed on this day.

Where to check bank holidays? Customers can check whether banks are open or closed on a given day by visiting the RBI’s official channels, which are the website and notifications to banks.

Also Read | Bank holidays in May 2025: Banks to remain closed on THESE days across India

Types of bank holidays The central bank has designated three types of bank holidays: Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.

Saturday, May 24, 2025, is categorised as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates the issuing of cheques and promissory notes. Therefore, transactions including these instruments will not be available during the holidays.

Services available on a bank holiday Online banking services will be available across the country during bank holidays for seamless access to banking services. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

Fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be secured through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.

Bank holidays in May 2025: Full list In the month of May, the RBI designated six bank holidays for various religious and regional observances in addition to Saturdays and Sundays.