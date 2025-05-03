Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, May 3? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks will be open on May 3, 2025, the first Saturday of the month. As per the RBI calendar, banks are typically closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Riya R Alex
Published3 May 2025, 06:35 AM IST
Bank holiday today: Banks across India are scheduled to remain open today, May 3, as it is the first Saturday of the month. Banks are typically closed on the weekends except on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of a month.

They are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month, according to the Reserve Bank of India calendar (RBI).

 

When are banks closed?

In addition to the weekends, banks remain closed for regional and national holidays, depending on the state of residence.

Hence, customers should remember that bank holidays differ from state to state in India, and they should check with the local bank branch for holiday lists before visiting the bank.

 

Bank holidays in May 2025: State-wise holiday list calendar

For the month of May, there are seven scheduled bank holidays, except weekends, according to the RBI calendar.

May 1 (Thursday) - Maharashtra Din and May Day (Labour Day)

Banks were closed in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh), Hyderabad (Telangana), Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram.

May 7 (Wednesday) - Panchayat Election 2025

Banks across Guwahati will be closed on this day.

 

May 9 (Friday) - Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore

Banks in Kolkata will remain closed on Friday, May 9, 2025 to observe the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

May 12 (Monday) - Buddha Purnima

Banks in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

May 16 (Friday) - State Day

Banks across Sikkim will remain closed on Friday, May 16 to observe State Day.

May 26 (Monday) - Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam

Banks in Tripura will be closed to observe the birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam.

May 29 (Thursday) - Maharana Pratap Jayanti

Banks will be closed in Himachal Pradesh to observe Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

First Published:3 May 2025, 06:35 AM IST

