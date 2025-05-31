Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, May 31? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks will be open on May 31, 2025, the fifth Saturday of the month. As per the RBI calendar, banks are typically closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Riya R Alex
Published31 May 2025
Bank holiday today: Banks across India are scheduled to remain open today, May 31, as it is the fifth Saturday of the month. Banks are typically closed on the weekends except on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of a month.

According to the Reserve Bank of India calendar( RBI), banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month.

 

Other bank holidays

Apart from weekends, banks remain closed for national, regional and religious observances, based on the state of residence.

Therefore, customers must remember that bank holidays differ from state to state in India, and they should check with the local bank branch for holiday lists before making a visit.

 

Next bank holiday

The next designated bank holiday is on Sunday, June 1, 2025. All banks across the country are closed on Sunday.

Upcoming bank holidays

Banks are scheduled to be closed for five days in the month of June 2025, apart from weekends. Here's a list of state-wise bank holiday list for next month.

  • June 6 (Friday) — Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid) — Banks will be closed in Kerala.
  • June 7 (Saturday) Bakrid (Id-Uz-Zuha) — All banks closed pan-India.
  • June 11 (Wednesday) — Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti / Saga Dawa — Banks will be shut in Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh.
  • June 27 (Friday) — Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra) — Banks closed in Odisha and Manipur.
  • June 30 (Monday) — Remna Ni — Banks closed in Mizoram.

 

What should you do when banks are closed?

If your nearest bank branch is closed, you can access online banking services across the country. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

Fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be availed through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.

