Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, November 1? Check here

Bank holiday today: All private and public Banks in Bengaluru and Dehradun will be closed today, 1 November for two different ocassions. Bengaluru is celebrating Kannada Rajyothsava, whereas, Dehrudun will observe Igas-Bagwal, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) region-wise holiday calendar list. However, banks in the rest of the country will remain open today.

Banks are typically closed across different parts of the country to observe national, religious, and regional holidays. Additionally, banks have holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday of the month.

Bank holiday in Bengaluru and Dehradun Banks in Bengaluru will be closed on Saturday, 1 November, in observance of Kannada Rajyothsava. This day is celebrated on 1 November every year to commemorate the 1956 merger of the Kannada-speaking regions to form the state of Karnataka. Hence, on this day, the state observes a government holiday.

Dehradun, on the other hand, will be celebrating Igas-Bagwal on this day. This festival, which also known as Budhi Deepawali or Igas Diwali, is celebrated on Saturday, 1 November this year. The day falls on Kartik Shukla Ekadashi, the 11th day after Deepawali and is considered one of Uttarakhand’s most cherished folk festivals, marked by joy, devotion and traditional celebrations.

Upcoming bank holiday The next bank holiday will be observed on Wednesday 5 November, across multiple states of the country due to festivities such as Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima and Rahas Purnima.

Due to these observances, all public and private banks will be shut in regions including Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab or Guru Parv is one of the most important festivals in Sikhism, commemorating the birth of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh faith.

Kartika Purnima and Rahas Purnima refer to the same full moon day in the Hindu month of Kartik, which is considered an auspicious festival day with several names, including Tripuri Purnima and Dev Deepawali.

What transactions can you do when banks are closed? Customers can continue to use online or mobile banking services even during national holidays, unless they are notified otherwise for technical or other reasons.

For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals as usual. People can also use their respective bank’s app and UPI to facilitate payments.