Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, November 22? Check here

Bank holiday today: All private and public sector banks across the country will remain closed today, 22 November, as the date falls on the fourth Saturday of the month. In accordance with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks observe mandatory closure on all second and fourth Saturdays, as well as every Sunday of the month. This means that customers will not be able to access in-branch services.

Additionally, banks are typically closed across different parts of the country to observe and celebrate national, religious, and regional holidays.

Upcoming bank holiday There are no more RBI-mandated or festival-related bank holidays left for this month. The only closure remaining is the regular weekly Sunday holiday. Since the next Saturday, 29 November, is the fifth Saturday of the month, it will be a regular working day for banks.

The next bank holiday will only fall on 1 December, when select regions such as Itanagar and Kohima will be observing State Inauguration Day and Indigenous Faith Day, respectively.

In the month of November, banks were scheduled to be closed for five days, excluding weekends. Some of the bank closures for this month included Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima, Khasi festival, Wangala festival, Kanakadasa Jayanthi, Kannada Rajyothsava and Nongkrem Dance.

What transactions can you do during banks closure Even though in-branch services are inaccessible during national or regional bank holidays, customers can continue using online or mobile banking services, unless they are specifically notified by the service provider of any technical issues or other reasons.

If an individual is facing cash emergencies, ATMs will also be open for withdrawals as usual. People can also use their respective bank’s app and UPI to facilitate payments in such cases.

While bank holidays can temporarily affect the operations of bank branches, digital banking ensures that your transactions remain smooth.

Additionally, fund transfer requests can also be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be obtained through card services.