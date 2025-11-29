Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, November 29? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks across India will remain open today, November 29, 2025, since it is the fifth Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India region-wise holiday calendar (RBI) for the fiscal year 2025-26, Banks are typically closed on weekends, except on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of each month.

“All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays,” RBI said.

When is the next bank holiday? The next bank holiday is tomorrow, November 30, 2025, since it is a Sunday. For the month of November, there are no upcoming bank holidays except for weekend holidays. Notably, banks in the Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland regions will be closed for the State Inauguration Day and Indigenous Faith Day. Hence, banks will be closed for two consecutive days in these regions.

What services are available on a bank holiday? Customers should note that banks typically offer online banking services across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services, even on bank holidays. These services can be used for convenient financial transactions.

When are banks closed? The RBI designates bank holidays in various parts of the country to mark national, religious, and regional observances. Hence, bank holidays vary across regions. In addition to festivities, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as all Sundays, of the month.

When were banks closed this month? Banks were scheduled to remain closed for five days in November, excluding weekends. Some of the bank holidays in this month included Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartika Purnima.

November 1 —Banks were closed in Karnataka for Kannada Rajyothsava, the day dedicated to the 1956 merger of Kannada-speaking regions to form the state of Karnataka. Additionally, banks were closed in Dehradun as the region celebrated Igas-Bagwal, also known as Budhi Deepawali.

November 5 — Banks were closed for festivities including Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima and Rahas Purnima in regions such as Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

November 6 — Banks in Shillong were closed for Nongkrem Dance. It is a five-day Khasi festival, during which men and women perform traditional dances, and goat sacrifice ceremony also takes place.

November 7 — All banks were shut in Shillong on this day in observance of the Wangala Festival. On this day, tribals offer sacrifices to please their main deity, Saljong or the Sun God.

November 8 — Kanakadasa Jayanthi was observed in Bengaluru, hence banks in the region were closed on this day. This day is dedicated to the birth anniversary of poet and social reformer Shri Kanakadasa.