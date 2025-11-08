Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, November 8? Check here

Bank holiday today: All private and public Banks in Bengaluru will be closed today, 8 November on the occasion of Kanakadasa Jayanthi, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) region-wise holiday calendar list. However, banks in the rest of the country will remain open today.

Banks are typically closed across different parts of the country to observe and celebrate national, religious, and regional holidays. Additionally, banks have fixed holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as every Sunday of the month.

Bank holiday in Bengaluru Kanakadasa Jayanthi is a regional public holiday in the state of Karnataka celebrating the birth anniversary of the 16th-century poet-saint, musician, and philosopher Kanaka Dasa.

It is usually celebrated on the 18th day of the Hindu month of Kartik, which typically falls in November. The day is entirely dedicated to him and honors his contributions to literature, music and his teachings of equality.

This year, the saint's birth anniversary is celebrated on 8 November, which also marks the 525th birth anniversary of Kanaka Dasa. Hence, the government offices, schools, and banks will remain closed in Bengaluru.

Upcoming bank holiday There are no more dedicated bank holidays remaining this month after today. The next bank holiday will only fall on 1 December, when select regions such as Itanagar and Kohima will be observing State Inauguration Day and Indigenous Faith Day respectively.

However, banks across the country will be close on all Sundays this month, as well as on 22 November, which falls on the fourth Saturday.

What transactions can you do when banks are closed? Customers can continue using online or mobile banking services even during national or regional bank holidays, unless they are specifically notified by the service provider for any technical issues or other reasons.

If an individual is facing cash emergencies, ATMs will also be open for withdrawals as usual. People can also use their respective bank’s app and UPI to facilitate payments in such cases.

While bank holidays can temporarily affect the operations of bank branches, digital banking ensures that your transactions remain smooth.