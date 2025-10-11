Bank Holiday Today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, October 11? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks across India will be closed today, Saturday October 11, as this is the second Saturday of the month.

Usually, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturday of the month, as well as all Sundays, for weekly offs. Banks across India remain closed on these days, as per RBI bank holiday rules.

October 12 is the second Saturday and hence there is a bank holiday today.

Apart from weekly offs, bank holidays are also applicable on national holidays and certain region-specific holidays.

When is the next bank holiday? The next bank holiday falls on Sunday, October 12 when banks will be closed all across India for the weekly off.

Remaining bank holidays in October October 12 (Sunday) — Banks will be closed pan-India for Sunday weekly off.

October 18 (Saturday) — Bank holiday in Guwahati for Kati Bihu.

October 19 (Sunday) — Banks will be closed pan-India for Sunday weekly off.

October 20 (Monday) — Banks will be closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijaywada for Diwali (Deepavali) / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja.

October 21 (Tuesday) — Banks will be closed in Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Srinagar for Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan) / Deepawali / Govardhan Pooja.

October 22 (Wednesday) — Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla, for Diwali (Bali Pratipada) / Vikram Samvant New Year Day / Govardhan Pooja / Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali).

October 23 (Thursday) — Bank holiday in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla for Bhai Bij / Bhaidooj / Chitragupt Jayanti / Laxmi Puja (Deepawali) / Bhratridwitiya / Ningol Chakkouba.

October 25 (Saturday) — Banks will be shut pan-India for fourth Saturday weekly off.

October 26 (Sunday) — Banks will be closed pan-India for Sunday weekly off.

October 27 (Monday) — Banks will be closed in Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi, for Chath Puja (Evening Puja).

October 28 (Tuesday) — Banks will be closed in Patna and Ranchi for Chath Puja (Morning Puja).

October 31 (Friday) — Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday.

Bank holiday today: What to do during emergencies? If you are in urgent need to withdraw cash or send money on a bank holiday, you need not be worried. ATM services work 24x7, despite bank holidays, if you need to withdraw cash, get a statement or any other requirement. To send money on a bank holiday, online banking services like NEFT, IMPS and RTGS are available.