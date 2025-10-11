Bank Holiday Today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, October 11? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks across India will be closed today, Saturday October 11, as this is the second Saturday of the month.
Usually, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturday of the month, as well as all Sundays, for weekly offs. Banks across India remain closed on these days, as per RBI bank holiday rules.
October 12 is the second Saturday and hence there is a bank holiday today.
Apart from weekly offs, bank holidays are also applicable on national holidays and certain region-specific holidays.
The next bank holiday falls on Sunday, October 12 when banks will be closed all across India for the weekly off.
If you are in urgent need to withdraw cash or send money on a bank holiday, you need not be worried. ATM services work 24x7, despite bank holidays, if you need to withdraw cash, get a statement or any other requirement. To send money on a bank holiday, online banking services like NEFT, IMPS and RTGS are available.
Apart from this, you can use UPI services on bank holidays to send and receive money as they are functional even on these days.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.