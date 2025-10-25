Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, October 25? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks across India are scheduled to remain closed today, October 25, 2025, as it is the fourth Saturday of the month.

According to the Reserve Bank of India region-wise holiday calendar (RBI) for the fiscal year 2025-26, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month. Banks are typically closed on the weekends except on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of a month.

“All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on second and fourth Saturdays,” RBI said.

When are banks closed next? The next bank holiday is tomorrow, October 26, 2025, since it is a Sunday. Following the weekend holiday, banks will be closed on Monday, October 27, 2025, in some parts of the country due to Chath Puja, a Hindu festival that honours the Sun God, Surya, and his sister Chhati Maiya, who is believed to sustain life. Hence, in these regions, banks will be closed for three consecutive days.

Also Read | Banks will be closed on these 15 days in October 2025 — check full list

When does RBI designate a bank holiday? The RBI designates bank holidays in various parts of the country to mark national, religious, and regional observances. Hence, bank holidays vary across regions. In addition to festivities, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month.

Bank holidays in October 2025 In October 2025, the RBI designated 15 bank holidays across various regions of the country in addition to weekend holidays. Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and Diwali are some of the observances when banks were closed in October 2025.

Here's a list of upcoming bank holidays in October 2025 October 27 - Banks will be closed in Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi for Chath Puja.

October 28 - Banks will remain shut in Patna and Ranchi for Chath Puja.

October 31 - Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday.

Also Read | From next month you can have up to four nominees for your bank account & locker

Are online banking services available during bank holidays? Customers must note that banks typically offer online banking services throughout India to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services, even on bank holidays. These services can be used for convenient financial transactions.