Bank Holiday Today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, October 4? Check here

Bank Holiday Today: All public and private banks across India, except Gangtok, will be open on Saturday, October 1, as it is the first Saturday of the month and there is no bank holiday on this day.

In Gangtok, banks will be closed for Durga Puja (Dasain).

What are the usual bank holidays in India? According to the Reserve Bank of India bank holiday calendar (RBI), banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays each month. Usually, there are bank holidays on weekends, except on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays.

Notably, all banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank will be open on Saturday, October 4.

Apart from weekend bank holidays, banks are closed on national holidays like Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti, as well as for certain religious and regional observances.

The bank holidays for religious and regional observances vary from state to state in accordance with the RBI calendar. Therefore, before visiting your branch, you should always check with them if there is a bank holiday.

Remaining Bank holidays in October October 4 (Saturday) — Bank holiday in Gangtok for Durga Puja (Dasain).

October 5 (Sunday) — Bank holiday pan-India for Sunday weekly off.

October 6 (Monday) — Banks will be closed in Agartala and Kolkata for Lakshmi Puja.

October 7 (Tuesday) — Banks will be closed in Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, and Shimla for Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti / Kumar Purnima.

October 10 (Friday) — Bank holiday in Shimla for Karva Chauth.

October 11 (Saturday) — Banks will be closed pan-India for second Saturday weekly off.

October 12 (Sunday) — Banks will be closed pan-India for Sunday weekly off.

October 18 (Saturday) — Bank holiday in Guwahati for Kati Bihu.

October 19 (Sunday) — Banks will be closed pan-India for Sunday weekly off.

October 20 (Monday) — Banks will be closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijaywada for Diwali (Deepavali) / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja.

October 21 (Tuesday) — Banks will be closed in Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Srinagar for Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan) / Deepawali / Govardhan Pooja.

October 22 (Wednesday) — Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla, for Diwali (Bali Pratipada) / Vikram Samvant New Year Day / Govardhan Pooja / Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali).

October 23 (Thursday) — Bank holiday in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla for Bhai Bij / Bhaidooj / Chitragupt Jayanti / Laxmi Puja (Deepawali) / Bhratridwitiya / Ningol Chakkouba.

October 25 (Saturday) — Banks will be shut pan-India for fourth Saturday weekly off.

October 26 (Sunday) — Banks will be closed pan-India for Sunday weekly off.

October 27 (Monday) — Banks will be closed in Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi, for Chath Puja (Evening Puja).

October 28 (Tuesday) — Banks will be closed in Patna and Ranchi for Chath Puja (Morning Puja).

October 31 (Friday) — Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday.

What to do if I have an emergency on a bank holiday? If you are in urgent need to withdraw cash or send money on a bank holiday, you need not be worried. ATM services work 24x7, despite bank holidays, if you need to withdraw cash, get a statement or any other requirement. To send money on a bank holiday, online banking services like NEFT, IMPS and RTGS are available.