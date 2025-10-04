Bank Holiday Today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, October 4? Check here

Bank Holiday Today: All public and private banks across India, except Gangtok, will be open on Saturday, October 1, as it is the first Saturday of the month and there is no bank holiday on this day.
In Gangtok, banks will be closed for Durga Puja (Dasain).
According to the Reserve Bank of India bank holiday calendar (RBI), banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays each month. Usually, there are bank holidays on weekends, except on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays.
Notably, all banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank will be open on Saturday, October 4.
Apart from weekend bank holidays, banks are closed on national holidays like Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti, as well as for certain religious and regional observances.
The bank holidays for religious and regional observances vary from state to state in accordance with the RBI calendar. Therefore, before visiting your branch, you should always check with them if there is a bank holiday.
If you are in urgent need to withdraw cash or send money on a bank holiday, you need not be worried. ATM services work 24x7, despite bank holidays, if you need to withdraw cash, get a statement or any other requirement. To send money on a bank holiday, online banking services like NEFT, IMPS and RTGS are available.
Apart from this, you can use UPI services on bank holidays to send and receive money as they are functional even on these days.
