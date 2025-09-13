Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, September 13? Details here

Bank holiday today: Banks across India are scheduled to remain closed today, September 13, 2025, as it is the second Saturday of the month.
According to the Reserve Bank of India calendar( RBI), banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month. Banks are typically closed on the weekends except on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of a month.
In addition to weekends, banks remain closed for national, regional and religious observances, depending on the state of residence.
Hence, customers should note that bank holidays differ from state to state in India. Before making a visit to the bank, you should check with the local bank branch for holiday lists.
Banks will be closed next on Monday, September 22, 2025 in Rajasthan to mark Navratra Sthapna.
Here's a detailed list of upcoming bank holidays this month —
September 23 — (Tuesday) — Banks in Jammu and Kashmir to be closed for the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.
September 29 — (Monday): Banks in Agartala, Gangtok, and Kolkata will be closed for Maha Saptami/Durga Puja.
September 30 — (Tuesday) — Banks in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Jaipur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi to be closed for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja.
Notably, banks generally offer online banking services across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can utilise these services for convenient financial transactions.
Fund transfer requests can be done using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be obtained through card services. Other services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.
