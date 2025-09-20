Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, September 20? Check here

Bank holiday today: According to the Reserve Bank of India bank holiday calendar (RBI), banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays each month. Usually, banks remain closed on weekends, except on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays.

The next bank holiday is on Sunday, September 21.

Bank Holiday Today: All public and private banks across India will be open on Saturday, September 20, as it is the third Saturday of the month and there is no bank holiday on this day.

What are the usual bank holidays in India?

According to the Reserve Bank of India bank holiday calendar (RBI), banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays each month. Usually, banks remain closed on weekends, except on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays.

Notably, all banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank will be open on Saturday, September 21.

Apart from weekend holidays, banks are closed on national holidays like Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti, as well as for certain religious and regional observances.

The bank holidays for religious and regional observances vary from state to state in accordance with the RBI calendar. Therefore, before making a visit to the bank, you must always check with your branch if there is a bank holiday or not.

When are banks closed next?

The next bank holiday is on Sunday, September 21. In terms of regional observances, banks will be closed next on September 22 in Rajasthan to mark the beginning of Navratri celebrations.

Remaining bank holidays in September

September 22 (Monday) — All banks will be shut in Jaipur as the city will celebrate Navratra Sthapna, marking the beginning of Navratri celebrations among Hindus.

September 23 (Tuesday) — All public and private banks across will remain shut in Jammu and Srinagar in celebrations of the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, the last ruling monarch of Jammu & Kashmir.

September 29 (Monday) — There is an RBI mandated bank holiday for Agartala, Kolkata and Guwahati in observance of Maha Saptami, which is the seventh day of the Durga Puja festival, celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashwin.

September 30 (Tuesday) — Multiple cities, including Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi will observe bank holiday due to Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja and Navratri.

Apart from these, there will be bank holidays on September 27 as it is the fourth Saturday of the month, as well as on September 21 and 28 as these are Sundays.

What to do if there is an emergency on bank holiday?

If you are in urgent need to withdraw cash or send money on a bank holiday, you need not be worried. ATM services work 24x7, despite bank holidays, if you need to withdraw cash, get a statement or any other requirement. To send money on a bank holiday, online banking services like NEFT, IMPS and RTGS are available.

Apart from this, you can use UPI services on bank holidays to send and receive money as they are functional even on these days.

