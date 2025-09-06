Bank Holiday Today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, September 6, for Ganesh Visarjan? Check full list

Bank holiday today: Today, September 6, marks Ganesh Visarjan, with grand celebrations taking place across Maharashtra and several other parts of India. Despite the festivities, banks are not closed nationwide, as holidays may differ depending on the state.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s state-wise holiday calendar, banks will be closed in Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim on Saturday, September 6, 2025, to mark Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi)/Indrajatra. Customers are advised to check the full list of bank closures before planning their visits.

Several regions, particularly Maharashtra will witness Ganesh Visarjan or the immersion ritual today as it is performed on Anant Chaturdashi. This year, the event falls on September 6.

The September 6 is also the first Saturday of the month.

Bank holidays are mentioned in the annual holiday calendar published by the RBI, in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Hence, transactions involving these instruments are not allowed on designated holidays.

Eid-e-Milad/Indrajata holiday in Gangtok Eid-e-Milad or Milad-un-Nabi, commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad, the revered founder of Islam. It is important to note that Sunnis observe this day on the 12th of Rabi al-awwal while Shi’as mark it on the 17th day of the month.

Meanwhile, Indrajata festival celebrates Lord Indra, who is considered the 'God of Rain'. The festival marks the end of the harvest season in the country. This festival is predominantly celebrated in Nepal's Kathmandu valley and to a lesser extent in Sikkim.

Ganesh Visarjan The ten-day Ganeshotsav is coming to an end, with preparations underway for the grand Ganesh Visarjan 2025 ritual.

The festival, which begins on Ganesh Chaturthi in the month of Bhadrapada, culminates on Anant Chaturdashi – which is today. The final day, marked by Ganesh Visarjan, draws devotees in large numbers to bid farewell to the deity with processions, music and chants.

Next bank holiday The next bank holiday throughout the country will be observed on Sunday, September 7.

In RBI's state-wise calendar, all banks will be closed in Mumbai on Monday, September 7 as the Eid-e-Milad holiday was moved from September 5 to September 8 after the Muslim community decided to hold the procession on September 8.

When are banks closed? Banks are typically closed in various parts of the country to mark national, religious and regional observances.

Additionally, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month and all Sundays of the month.

List of bank holidays in September 2025 September 8 — (Monday) — Banks in Mumbai to be closed for Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi) as notified by RBI.

September 12 — (Friday) — Banks in Jammu and Srinagar to be closed for Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi.

September 22 — (Monday) — Banks in Jaipur to be closed for Navratra Sthapna.

September 23 — (Tuesday) — Banks in Jammu and Srinagar to be closed for Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

September 29 — (Monday) — Banks in Agartala, Gangtok and Kolkata to be closed for Maha Saptami/Durga Puja.

September 30 — (Tuesday) — Banks in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Jaipur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi to be closed for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja. What transactions can you do when banks are closed? Even if banks are closed due to regional or religious observances, several other options are available to facilitate transactions. A person can continue using online or mobile banking services at all times, even during national holidays, unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.

Also Read | Higher UPI transaction limits for special merchants starting Sep 15