Bank Holiday Today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, September 6, for Ganesh Visarjan? Check full list

Bank holiday today: Today, September 6, marks Ganesh Visarjan, with grand celebrations taking place across Maharashtra and several other parts of India. Despite the festivities, banks are not closed nationwide, as holidays may differ depending on the state.
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s state-wise holiday calendar, banks will be closed in Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim on Saturday, September 6, 2025, to mark Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi)/Indrajatra. Customers are advised to check the full list of bank closures before planning their visits.
Several regions, particularly Maharashtra will witness Ganesh Visarjan or the immersion ritual today as it is performed on Anant Chaturdashi. This year, the event falls on September 6.
The September 6 is also the first Saturday of the month.
Bank holidays are mentioned in the annual holiday calendar published by the RBI, in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Hence, transactions involving these instruments are not allowed on designated holidays.
Eid-e-Milad or Milad-un-Nabi, commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad, the revered founder of Islam. It is important to note that Sunnis observe this day on the 12th of Rabi al-awwal while Shi’as mark it on the 17th day of the month.
Meanwhile, Indrajata festival celebrates Lord Indra, who is considered the 'God of Rain'. The festival marks the end of the harvest season in the country. This festival is predominantly celebrated in Nepal's Kathmandu valley and to a lesser extent in Sikkim.
The ten-day Ganeshotsav is coming to an end, with preparations underway for the grand Ganesh Visarjan 2025 ritual.
The festival, which begins on Ganesh Chaturthi in the month of Bhadrapada, culminates on Anant Chaturdashi – which is today. The final day, marked by Ganesh Visarjan, draws devotees in large numbers to bid farewell to the deity with processions, music and chants.
The next bank holiday throughout the country will be observed on Sunday, September 7.
In RBI's state-wise calendar, all banks will be closed in Mumbai on Monday, September 7 as the Eid-e-Milad holiday was moved from September 5 to September 8 after the Muslim community decided to hold the procession on September 8.
Banks are typically closed in various parts of the country to mark national, religious and regional observances.
Additionally, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month and all Sundays of the month.
Even if banks are closed due to regional or religious observances, several other options are available to facilitate transactions. A person can continue using online or mobile banking services at all times, even during national holidays, unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.
For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals as usual. People can also use their respective bank’s app and UPI for sending or receiving money.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.