Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on September 12 to mark 1st Friday after Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will observe a holiday on September 12, 2025 due to first Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, while banks will be open in rest of the country.

Riya R Alex
Updated12 Sep 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Bank holiday today: Banks will be closed in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, September 12, 2025, marking the first Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, according to the Reserve Bank of India's region-wise holiday calendar. The banks in the rest of the country will remain open on Friday, September 12, 2025.

The Friday after Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi is typically a holiday observed throughout Jammu and Kashmir. Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi marks the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, which is celebrated on the 12th day of Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month of the Muslim calendar. In Jammu and Kashmir, the first Friday prayers following Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi are particularly significant.

Next bank holiday

Banks will be closed next on Monday, September 22, 2025 in Rajasthan to mark Navratra Sthapna.

When are banks closed?

Banks are typically closed in various parts of the country to mark national, religious and regional observances. Additionally, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month.

Upcoming bank holidays in September 2025

Here's a detailed list of upcoming bank holidays this month —

September 23 — (Tuesday) — Banks in Jammu and Kashmir to be closed for the Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

September 29 — (Monday): Banks in Agartala, Gangtok, and Kolkata will be closed for Maha Saptami/Durga Puja.

September 30 — (Tuesday) — Banks in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Jaipur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi to be closed for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja.

Can I access online banking services on bank holidays?

It is to be noted that banks typically offer online banking services across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can utilise these services for convenient financial transactions. Fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.

