Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on September 12 to mark 1st Friday after Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks will be closed in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, September 12, 2025, marking the first Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, according to the Reserve Bank of India's region-wise holiday calendar. The banks in the rest of the country will remain open on Friday, September 12, 2025.

Bank holiday today The Friday after Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi is typically a holiday observed throughout Jammu and Kashmir. Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi marks the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, which is celebrated on the 12th day of Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month of the Muslim calendar. In Jammu and Kashmir, the first Friday prayers following Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi are particularly significant.

Next bank holiday Banks will be closed next on Monday, September 22, 2025 in Rajasthan to mark Navratra Sthapna.

Also Read | RBI may allow banks to lock phones bought on credit if buyer defaults: Report

When are banks closed? Banks are typically closed in various parts of the country to mark national, religious and regional observances. Additionally, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month.

Upcoming bank holidays in September 2025 Here's a detailed list of upcoming bank holidays this month —

September 23 — (Tuesday) — Banks in Jammu and Kashmir to be closed for the Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

September 29 — (Monday): Banks in Agartala, Gangtok, and Kolkata will be closed for Maha Saptami/Durga Puja.

September 30 — (Tuesday) — Banks in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Jaipur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi to be closed for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja.

Also Read | JPMorgan, Fifth Third Among Banks Facing Losses Tied to Tricolor