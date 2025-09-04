Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Thursday, September 4 for 1st Onam? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks will be closed in the Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi regions of Kerala on Thursday, September 4, 2025, to commemorate first Onam, according to the Reserve Bank of India's region-wise holiday calendar. The banks in the rest of the country will remain open on Thursday, September 3, 2025.

Bank holiday for first Onam First Onam or Uthradam is the ninth day of the 10-day Onam festival, when intensive preparation for Kerala's harvest festival, Thiruvonam, takes place. Thiruvonam will be celebrated on Friday, September 5. Onam also marks the homecoming of the mythical King Mahabali, who was known to be a generous and just ruler. On this day, Malayalees across the globe come together for cultural celebrations and feasting, with festivities including boat races, flower carpets, traditional dances, and special meals.

Notably, banks will also be closed in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi on Friday, September 5, 2025. Hence, banks in these regions will be closed for two consecutive days this week.

When are banks closed? Banks are typically closed in various parts of the country to mark national, religious and regional observances. Additionally, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month.

Also Read | Caught on camera: Kerala assembly employee dies during Onam celebrations

Upcoming bank holidays in September 2025 Here's a detailed list of upcoming bank holidays this month —

September 4 — (Thursday) — Banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to be closed for First Onam.

September 5 — (Friday) — Banks in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada to be closed for Id-E-Milad/Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad /Thiruvonam/Milad-i-Sherif.

September 6 — (Saturday) — Banks in Gangtok, Jammu, Raipur, and Srinagar to be closed for Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi).

September 12 — (Friday) — Banks in Jammu and Srinagar to be closed for Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi.

September 22 — (Monday) — Banks in Jaipur to be closed for Navratra Sthapna.

September 23 — (Tuesday) — Banks in Jammu and Srinagar to be closed for Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

September 29 — (Monday) — Banks in Agartala, Gangtok and Kolkata to be closed for Maha Saptami/Durga Puja.

September 30 — (Tuesday) — Banks in Agartala, Bubaneswar, Imphal, Jaipur Guwahati, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi to be closed for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja.