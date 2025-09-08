Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Monday, September 8 for Eid-e-Milad? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks will be closed in Mumbai on Monday, September 8, 2025, to commemorate Eid-e-Milad, according to the Reserve Bank of India's region-wise holiday calendar. The banks in the rest of the country will remain open on Monday, September 8, 2025.

Eid-e-Milad bank holiday The RBI notified on September 4 that the listed public bank holidays in Mumbai for Eid-e-Milad have been changed from September 5 to September 8.

Eid-e-Milad, also known as Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, which occurs in the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Celebrated on the 12th day of Rabi-ul-Awwal, this festival is being observed with great fervour and enthusiasm every year.

When are banks closed? Banks are usually closed in different parts of the country to observe national, religious, and regional festivals. Additionally, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month.

Upcoming bank holidays in September Check out the list of upcoming bank holidays this month —

September 12 — (Friday) — Banks in Jammu and Srinagar to be closed for Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi.

September 22 — (Monday) — Banks in Jaipur to be closed for Navratra Sthapna.

September 23 — (Tuesday) — Banks in Jammu and Srinagar to be closed for the Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

September 29 — (Monday) — Banks in Agartala, Gangtok and Kolkata to be closed for Maha Saptami/Durga Puja.

September 30 — (Tuesday) — Banks in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Jaipur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi to be closed for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja.

Are online banking services available on a bank holiday? Customers must note that online banking services are typically available across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services, even on bank holidays. These services can be used for convenient financial transactions.