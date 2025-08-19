Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Tuesday, August 19, for Maharaja Bir Bikram Singh's birthday? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks will be closed in Tripura on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, to mark the birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur. The banks in the rest of the country will remain open on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur's birth anniversary Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur's birth anniversary is an official holiday in Tripura, observed every year on August 19 to honour the Maharaja (Ruler) of Tripura. Born on August 19, 1908, he was part of the Manikya dynasty that had governed Tripura since 1280. He ascended as the 184th Maharaja of Tripura in 1923 and remained in power until he passed away in May 1947.

Next bank holiday The upcoming bank holiday is Monday, August 25, 2025. On this day, banks in Assam will be closed for Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, a regional holiday commemorating the death anniversary of the saint and scholar Srimanta Sankardev.

Bank holidays Banks are generally closed across different regions to observe national, religious, and regional occasions. Moreover, banks are closed on weekends, except on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of each month.

Bank holidays are specified in the yearly holiday calendar published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), following the rules of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. On these days, transactions involving these instruments are not permitted.

