Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Tuesday, August 26 amid Ganesh Chaturthi festivities? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks, the stock market, schools, and colleges are scheduled to remain closed across the country to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. With questions about whether the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi falls on August 26 or August 27, here are details regarding the bank holiday.

Are banks open today, August 26? Yes, banks across the country will remain open on Tuesday, August 26 as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not notified a holiday today.

When are banks closed for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025? Banks in some parts of the country will remain closed on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. On this day, banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Vijayawada for Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha.

Apart from banks, the Indian stock market will observe a holiday on August 27, 2025 for Ganesh Chaturthi. Both the BSE and NSE will remain closed on this day.

When are banks closed next? Banks in Odisha will remain closed on Thursday, August 28, for the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi or Nuakhai.

When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2025? The ten-day celebration of the holy festival Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on Wednesday, with the main festivities and idol installations mainly taking place on August 27, 2025 according to the auspicious muhurat.

Ganesh Chaturthi this year will be observed on August 27, 2025, which falls on a Wednesday, and it will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, 2025, as per Drikpanchang.

Ganeshotsav, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, concludes after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi, also called Ganesh Visarjan day.

When are banks closed? Banks are usually closed across various regions to observe national, religious, and regional holidays. Furthermore, banks are closed on weekends, except on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of each month.