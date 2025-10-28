Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Tuesday, October 28 for Chhath Puja? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks in Patna and Ranchi will be closed on today, October 28, for Chhath Puja, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) region-wise holiday calendar list. Banks in the rest of the country will remain open today.

Bank holiday for Chhath Puja 2025 Banks in Patna and Ranchi will be closed on Tuesday, October 28, for Chhath Puja, a four-day festival predominantly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal. This year, Chhath Puja is being observed from October 25 to October 28.

As part of Chhath Puja rituals, devotees worship the Sun God, Surya, and his sister Chhati Maiya, who is believed to sustain life. They express gratitude for sustaining life and seek blessings for health, prosperity, and well-being by fasting, bathing in sacred rivers, and offering prayers to the sun.

Notably, after accounting for Tuesday, October 28 bank holiday, banks in Patna and Ranchi will remain closed for four consecutive days including last week's weekend holiday and Monday, October 27 holiday for Chhath Puja.

Upcoming bank holiday Banks in Ahmedabad will be closed on Friday, 31 October 2025, for the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a leading role in India's independence movement and served as the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister from 1947 to 1950.

When are banks closed? Banks are typically closed across different parts of the country to observe national, religious, and regional holidays. Additionally, banks close on the second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday of the month.

Bank holidays in October 2025 The RBI designated 15 bank holidays for the month of October, as per its region-wise holiday calendar. Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra and Diwali are some of the observances when the banks were closed this month.

Can I access online banking services on a bank holiday? It must be noted that online banking services will most likely be available across the country to ensure access to banking services, even during bank holidays. These services can be used by customers for convenient financial transactions.