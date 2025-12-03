Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Wednesday, 3 December, for feast of St. Francis Xavier?

Bank Holiday Today, 3 December: Banks in Goa will be closed on Wednesday, 3 December, according to the RBI Bank holiday calendar. The bank holiday in Goa has been implemented to observe the feast of St. Francis Xavier.
Banks in Goa will remain shut on 3 December to observe the feast of St. Francis Xavier, which is the death anniversary of the saint.
There is no bank holiday in other parts of India including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and others.
The Feast of St. Francis Xavier is observed to mark the death anniversary of the saint. The day is observed every year on 3 December. A patron saint of missionaries, the St. Francis Xavier feast is a major event in Goa and is marked to celebrate him.
Here is a list of the bank holidays in December, according to RBI bank holiday calendar:
