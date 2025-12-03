Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Wednesday, 3 December, for feast of St. Francis Xavier?

Bank Holiday Today, 3 December: Banks in Goa will be closed on Wednesday, 3 December, according to the RBI Bank holiday calendar. The bank holiday in Goa has been implemented to observe the feast of St. Francis Xavier.

Bank Holiday on feast of St. Francis Xavier Banks in Goa will remain shut on 3 December to observe the feast of St. Francis Xavier, which is the death anniversary of the saint.

There is no bank holiday in other parts of India including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and others.

Feast of St. Francis Xavier The Feast of St. Francis Xavier is observed to mark the death anniversary of the saint. The day is observed every year on 3 December. A patron saint of missionaries, the St. Francis Xavier feast is a major event in Goa and is marked to celebrate him.

Bank holidays in December 2025 Here is a list of the bank holidays in December, according to RBI bank holiday calendar:

1 December (Monday) – Banks were closed in the Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland regions for the State Inauguration Day and Indigenous Faith Day.

– Banks were closed in the Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland regions for the State Inauguration Day and Indigenous Faith Day. 3 December (Wednesday) – Banks in Goa will be closed to observe the feast of St. Francis Xavier, marking the death anniversary of the saint.

– Banks in Goa will be closed to observe the feast of St. Francis Xavier, marking the death anniversary of the saint. 12 December (Friday) – Meghalaya will mark the death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma, a freedom fighter from Garo tribe.

Meghalaya will mark the death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma, a freedom fighter from Garo tribe. 18 December (Thursday) – Banks in Meghalaya will be closed for the death anniversary of U SoSo Tham, a Khasi poet, popularly known as the “torchbearer of Khasi poetry.”

Banks in Meghalaya will be closed for the death anniversary of U SoSo Tham, a Khasi poet, popularly known as the “torchbearer of Khasi poetry.” 19 December (Friday) – On this day, banks in Goa will be closed for Goa Liberation Day, marking the Indian armed forces' liberation of Goa from Portuguese rule in 1961.

On this day, banks in Goa will be closed for Goa Liberation Day, marking the Indian armed forces' liberation of Goa from Portuguese rule in 1961. 20 December (Saturday) and 22 December (Monday) – Banks in Sikkim will be closed on these days for Losoong or Namsoong, a festival celebrated by the Lepcha and Bhutia communities to observe the end of the harvest season and the beginning of the Sikkimese New Year. Meanwhile, 21 December falls on a Sunday. Banks are generally closed on Sundays. Hence, banks will be closed for three consecutive days in Sikkim.

– Banks in Sikkim will be closed on these days for Losoong or Namsoong, a festival celebrated by the Lepcha and Bhutia communities to observe the end of the harvest season and the beginning of the Sikkimese New Year. Meanwhile, 21 December falls on a Sunday. Banks are generally closed on Sundays. Hence, banks will be closed for three consecutive days in Sikkim. 24 December (Wednesday) – Banks in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya are scheduled to be closed on Christmas Eve, a day before Christmas.

Banks in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya are scheduled to be closed on Christmas Eve, a day before Christmas. 25 December (Thursday) – Banks across the country will be closed for Christmas, a day celebrated by Christians to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ.

Banks across the country will be closed for Christmas, a day celebrated by Christians to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ. 26 December (Friday) – Banks in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya will remain closed for Christmas celebrations. Notably, banks will be closed for four consecutive days in these states, including weekend holidays.

Banks in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya will remain closed for Christmas celebrations. Notably, banks will be closed for four consecutive days in these states, including weekend holidays. 30 December (Tuesday) – On this day, Meghalaya observes the death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah, a freedom fighter who was hanged by the British publicly. Hence, banks will remain closed in this region.

On this day, Meghalaya observes the death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah, a freedom fighter who was hanged by the British publicly. Hence, banks will remain closed in this region. 31 December (Wednesday) – Banks in Mizoram and Manipur will be shut for New Year's Eve and Imoinu Iratpa, a festival of lights dedicated to the goddess of wealth and prosperity.