Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Wednesday, August 13, for Patriot's Day? Check here

Bank holiday today: According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ‘s state-wise holiday calendar, banks will be closed in Manipur on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, to mark Patriot’s Day. The banks in the rest of the country will remain open on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

Patriot's Day 2025 Patriots’ Day is an official holiday in Manipur, observed every year on August 13 to honour the Manipuri commanders who were hanged during the Anglo-Manipur War.

Next bank holiday The upcoming bank holiday is Friday, August 15, 2025. On this day, banks all over the country will be closed for Independence Day, a national holiday that commemorates India's freedom from British colonial rule.

When are banks closed? Banks are usually closed in various parts of the country to observe national, religious, and regional events. Additionally, banks are closed during weekends except on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of each month.

Bank holidays are listed in the annual holiday calendar published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. During these holidays, transactions involving such instruments cannot be conducted.

Also Read | HDFC probes financial fraud at Kashmir’s Shopian branch

Are online banking services available on a bank holiday? Online banking services will be available across the country, ensuring customers can access banking functions even on bank holidays. Users can perform fund transfers via NEFT/RTGS forms, request demand drafts, and order chequebooks. Card services are available for obtaining credit, debit, and ATM cards. Additionally, various account-related forms, such as account maintenance, standing instructions setup, and locker applications, can be accessed.

Upcoming bank holidays in August – Full schedule August 15 — (Friday) — Banks across India closed for Independence Day and Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) and Janmashtami celebrations.

August 16 — (Saturday) — Banks in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Aizawl (Mizoram), Bhopal and Ranchi (Madhya Pradesh), Chandigarh (UT), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Gangtok (Sikkim), Hyderabad (Telangana), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Patna (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Shillong (Meghalaya), Jammu and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) will be shut on account of Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) and Krishna Jayanthi.

August 17 – Banks across India closed for the weekend

August 19 — Banks in Agartala (Tripura) to be closed for Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

August 23 — Banks across India closed for the fourth Saturday of the month.

August 24 — Banks across India closed for the weekend holiday.

August 25 — Banks in Guwahati (Assam) will be closed on account of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

August 27 — Banks in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhubaneshwar (Odisha), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad (Telangana), Panaji (Goa), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) will be shut for Ganesh Chaturthi and Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha) and Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata and Ganesh Puja and Vinayakar Chathurthi.

August 28 — Banks in Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) and Panaji (Goa) to be closed for the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi and Nuakhai.