Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Wednesday, August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi? Check region-wise list here

Bank holiday today: Banks will be closed in some parts of India on Wednesday, August 2 to mark the first day Ganesh Chaturthi, according to the region-wise holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Ganesh Chaturthi bank holiday - Region-wise list On August 27, 2025 banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Vijayawada for Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha. The banks in the rest of the country will remain open on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesh is honoured as the deity of wisdom, prosperity, and good luck. This year, the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, and culminate with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, 2025, according to Drikpanchang.

Next bank holiday Banks in Odisha and Goa will remain closed on Thursday, August 28, for the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi and Nuakhai, an agricultural festival celebrated predominantly by people of Western Odisha in India, welcoming the new rice of the season.

Please note that banks in Odisha and Goa will remain closed for two consecutive days, including both Wednesday and Thursday, to mark these festivities.

When are banks closed? Banks are typically closed across various regions to observe national, religious, and regional holidays. Additionally, they are closed on weekends, except on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of each month.

Bank holidays are mentioned in the annual holiday calendar published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Hence, transactions involving these instruments are not allowed on these days.

What services are available on a bank holiday? Customers must note that online banking services will be available across the country to ensure seamless access to banking services, even on bank holidays.