Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Wednesday, November 5 for Guru Nanak Jayanti? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks in some parts of the country will be closed on Wednesday, November 5, to observe Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima and Rahas Purnima according to the state-wise holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The banks in the rest of the country will remain open today.

Bank Holiday on Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 On Wednesday, November 5, banks will be closed in Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is a day celebrated to mark the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak, one of the most important Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism. This day is extremely auspicious for Sikh communities across the globe.

When are banks closed? Banks are typically closed in various parts of the country to mark national, religious and regional observances. Additionally, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month.

Next bank holiday

Banks in Patna and Shillong will be closed on Thursday, November 6, 2025, due to the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections and the Nongkrem dance respectively, according to RBI calendar.

Bank holidays in November 2025 For the month of November, banks are scheduled to be closed for five days, excluding the weekends. Upcoming bank holidays in November are —

November 7 — Banks will be shut in Shillong on this day in observance of the Wangala Festival. Tribals offer sacrifices to honour their main deity, Saljong or the Sun God on this day.

November 8 — Kanakadasa Jayanthi will be observed in Bengaluru, hence banks in the region will be closed on this day. This day is dedicated to the birth anniversary of poet and social reformer Shri Kanakadasa.

Are online banking services available on a bank holiday? It is to be noted that online banking services will be available nationwide to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

Fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be availed through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.