Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Wednesday, September 3 for Karma Puja? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks in Ranchi will be closed on Wednesday, September 3 to observe Karma Puja, according to the state-wise holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The banks in the rest of the country will remain open on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

Karma Puja bank holiday Karma Puja, also known as the Karam festival, is a tribal harvest celebration mainly observed in Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. It honours Karam Devta, the deity representing strength, vitality, and the Karam tree.

Falling on the 11th day of the lunar month of Bhadra, the festival features the worship of the Karam tree to promote a fruitful harvest, good health, and family prosperity.

Next bank holiday Banks in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi will be closed on Thursday, September 4, 2025 due to First Onam, one of the last few days of the ten-day harvest festival of Kerala.

When are banks closed? Banks are typically closed in various parts of the country to mark national, religious and regional observances. Additionally, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month.

List of bank holidays in September 2025 Here's a detailed list of bank holidays this month —

September 3 — (Wednesday) — Banks in Ranchi to be closed for Karma Puja.

September 4 — (Thursday) — Banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to be closed for First Onam.

September 5 — (Friday) — Banks in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada to be closed for Id-E-Milad/Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad /Thiruvonam/Milad-i-Sherif.

September 6 — (Saturday) — Banks in Gangtok, Jammu, Raipur, and Srinagar to be closed for Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi).

September 12 — (Friday) — Banks in Jammu and Srinagar to be closed for Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi.

September 22 — (Monday) — Banks in Jaipur to be closed for Navratra Sthapna.

September 23 — (Tuesday) — Banks in Jammu and Srinagar to be closed for Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

September 29 — (Monday) — Banks in Agartala, Gangtok and Kolkata to be closed for Maha Saptami/Durga Puja.

September 30 — (Tuesday) — Banks in Agartala, Bubaneswar, Imphal, Jaipur Guwahati, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi to be closed for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja.

Are online banking services available on a bank holiday? It is to be noted that online banking services will be available nationwide to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.