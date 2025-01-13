Bank Holiday today: Amid Lohri and Bhogi Pandigai celebration on January 13, there are speculations about bank holiday, know here whether banks will remain open or closed today

Are banks open today? Lohri, celebrated on January 13, is a holiday among northern states like Punjab and Haryana. However, according to the Reserve Bank of India calendar, banks across India remain open today, Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There will be a bank holiday in several states of the country on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14. However, all public and private banks will function as usual on January 13.

The RBI's bank holiday schedule for the month of January 2025 was released earlier. People must be wondering if there will be a bank holiday on Lohri and Makar Sankranti festivals, celebrated on January 13 and 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lohri, Bhogi Pandigai celebration: Are banks open today Makar Sankranti and Bhogi Pandigai will be celebrated on Monday, January 13. But banks will be open today as there is no holiday as per the RBI calendar.

Bank holiday due to Makar Sankranti celebration Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Bhogi Pandigai, Pongul, etc are harvest festivals celebrated across the country in January. Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14, and banks will remain shut in several regions due to the festival.

All government and private banks will remain shut in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubhaneshwar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad (Andhra PRadesh and Telangana), ITanagar, Kanpur, Lucknow, on January 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from Makar Sankranti, other festivals celebrated on January 14 are Uttarayana Punyakala, Pongal ,Maghe Sankranti, Magh Bihu. The day also mark the birth anniversary of Hazarat Ali.

If you are planning to visit your nearby bank branch for any important task, it is better to contact bank employees or connect with bank customer care number. Contacting your local bank ahead of time will ensure you to make preparations in case of emergencies or long weekends.