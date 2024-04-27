Bank holiday today: Are banks open this Saturday, April 27?
Bank holiday on April 27: Essential banking services such as ATMs and Internet banking will continue to operate as normal. This closure aligns with the banks' usual operational schedule.
Are Banks open today? As per the Reserve Bank of India's 2024 holiday calendar, banks across India will be observing a bank holiday on April 27, the fourth Saturday of the month. Banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays along with Sundays. Banks are open only on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays if the month has a fifth Saturday.