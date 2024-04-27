Bank holiday today: Are banks open this Saturday, April 27?

Bank holiday on April 27: Essential banking services such as ATMs and Internet banking will continue to operate as normal. This closure aligns with the banks' usual operational schedule.

Are Banks open today? As per the Reserve Bank of India's 2024 holiday calendar, banks across India will be observing a bank holiday on April 27, the fourth Saturday of the month. Banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays along with Sundays. Banks are open only on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays if the month has a fifth Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, essential banking services such as ATMs and Internet banking will continue to operate as normal. This closure aligns with the banks' usual operational schedule, where they are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays alongside Sundays, and open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays.

Banks are open only on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays if the month has a fifth Saturday. The festivals include Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival, Telugu New Year's Day, Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba), the first day of Navratri, Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday, Jumat-ul-Vida, Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain), Garia Puja, Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr), and multiple regional new year celebrations such as Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba, Baisakhi, and the Biju Festival. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Banks remains closed in Bangalore, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Jammu in observance of these holidays.

Bank holidays related to Lok Sabha Elections In other related news, the 2024 Lok Sabha Election results are set to be announced on June 4, following the commencement of the first election phase on April 19. The election process is scheduled over several dates, with subsequent phases on May 7, May 13, May 20, and May 25, and an additional phase on June 1. Banks will announce additional holidays specific to each state's and city's election day.

The second phase of the general elections will encompass 89 constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories. The states affected include Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, and Karnataka. This phase covers key constituencies in each state, ensuring extensive voter participation across the regions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This series of holidays and election phases marks a significant period in India's civic and cultural calendar, impacting various sectors including banking operations nationwide.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!