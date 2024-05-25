Bank Holiday today: Are banks open THIS Saturday, May 25? Check here

Bank Holiday: All PSUs and private banks will remain shut today, as it is a bank holiday on second and fourth Saturdays of every month

Livemint
First Published07:18 AM IST
Are banks closed today?
Are banks closed today?

Are banks open today? Amid Lok Sabha general elections phase 6 voting and weekend, people looking to visit their nearest bank branches for work must wait till Monday. Banks across India will be closed on Saturday and Sunday, ie May 24 and May 25. According to the Reserve Bank of India circular, all private and PSU banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. Whereas banks remain open only on the first, third and fifth Saturdays (if it exists).

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In 2019, Congress couldn't win any of the 58 seats voting in phase 6 today, BJP bagged 40

Additionally, Saturday's bank holiday has been separately marked for banks in Bhubhaneshwar and the Agartala regions due to Nazrul Jayanti/Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 in the RBI Holiday calendar.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: All set for pitched capital battle as 7 Delhi seats vote in phase 6 today

Bank Holidays

According to the Reserve Bank of India, bank holidays have been categorised into three categories: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

Despite of a bank holiday today, essential banking services like ATMs and Internet banking will remain functional today. Closure of banks on Saturday aligns with the banks's usual operational schedule, where there is a holiday on second and fourth Saturdays alongside Sundays. 

Also Read: Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall, heatwave alert for THESE states till May 28

Lok Sabha Elections phase 6

Under the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, voting will be held on as many as 58 seats across eight states and Union Territories (UTs). Out of the eight states, Haryana's ten seats and Delhi's seven seats will also go to polls today. 

After the sixth phase of Lok Sabha voting, fate of 486 Lok Sabha constituencies will be sealed. The final results will be announced on June 4. Additionally, the remaining 57 seats will vote in the last phase of June 1. Out of all the seats, special focus will remain on the seven constituencies voting in Delhi today. 

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeIndustryBankingBank Holiday today: Are banks open THIS Saturday, May 25? Check here

Most Active Stocks

Ashok Leyland

210.55
10:28 AM | 24 MAY 2024
-1.85 (-0.87%)

Bharat Electronics

297.10
10:28 AM | 24 MAY 2024
8.7 (3.02%)

GAIL India

204.40
10:29 AM | 24 MAY 2024
3.95 (1.97%)

Tata Steel

174.80
10:29 AM | 24 MAY 2024
-0.65 (-0.37%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Inox Wind

164.20
10:21 AM | 24 MAY 2024
13.25 (8.78%)

BHARAT DYNAMICS ORD

1,527.50
10:22 AM | 24 MAY 2024
120.8 (8.59%)

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

1,209.10
10:17 AM | 24 MAY 2024
94.85 (8.51%)

Vodafone Idea

15.11
10:29 AM | 24 MAY 2024
1.06 (7.54%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,501.000.00
    Chennai
    74,283.000.00
    Delhi
    74,574.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,355.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Industry

    More From Popular in Industry
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue