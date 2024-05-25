Bank Holiday today: Are banks open THIS Saturday, May 25? Check here

Are banks open today? Amid Lok Sabha general elections phase 6 voting and weekend, people looking to visit their nearest bank branches for work must wait till Monday. Banks across India will be closed on Saturday and Sunday, ie May 24 and May 25. According to the Reserve Bank of India circular, all private and PSU banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. Whereas banks remain open only on the first, third and fifth Saturdays (if it exists).

Additionally, Saturday's bank holiday has been separately marked for banks in Bhubhaneshwar and the Agartala regions due to Nazrul Jayanti/Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 in the RBI Holiday calendar.

Bank Holidays According to the Reserve Bank of India, bank holidays have been categorised into three categories: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE Despite of a bank holiday today, essential banking services like ATMs and Internet banking will remain functional today. Closure of banks on Saturday aligns with the banks's usual operational schedule, where there is a holiday on second and fourth Saturdays alongside Sundays.

Lok Sabha Elections phase 6 Under the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, voting will be held on as many as 58 seats across eight states and Union Territories (UTs). Out of the eight states, Haryana's ten seats and Delhi's seven seats will also go to polls today.