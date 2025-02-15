Bank Holiday Today: Banks will remain open today i.e. February 15 as it is the third Saturday of the month. However, banks in Manipur will remain closed today on account of Lui Ngai Ni.

Also Read | RBI cancels March 31 bank holiday for fiscal-end closures

What is Lui Ngai Ni? Lui Ngai Ni which is being celebrated on February 15 marks the beginning of the spring season and the new year in Manipur, known as a seed-sowing festival.

In the month of February, there are total eight bank holidays in addition to second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

The RBI categorises bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act into three types: Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts. The bank holidays are informed through the RBI’s official channels, which are the website and notifications to banks.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in February 2025: Banks will remain closed on THESE 8 days

Bank holidays in February February 3: Saraswati Puja (Banks were close in Agartala)

February 11: Thai Poosam (Banks were closed in Tamil Nadu)

February 12: Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday (Banks were closed in Shimla, Lucknow, Kanpur, Aizawl)

February 15: Lui-Ngai-Ni (Banks will remain closed in Imphal, Manipur)

February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Banks will remain cloased in Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur)

February 20: Statehood Day/State Day (Banks will remain closed in Aizawl, Itanagar)

February 26: Mahashivratri (Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

February 28: Losar (Banks will remain closed in Gangtok)

Also Read | Gold loan rates not likely to come down: Muthoot Finance MD

RBI cancels March 31 bank holiday The RBI has instructed all agency banks—those handling government transactions—to remain open for services on March 31, 2025 (Monday), despite it being a holiday in many states. Public sector banks (PSBs) and private banks were supposed to be closed on March 31 in almost all states except Himachal Pradesh and Mizoram for Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr).