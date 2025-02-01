Bank Holiday today: Banks will be open today, February 1, despite upcoming holidays in February due to various festivals. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025-26 today. Regular Saturday closures make it challenging to track bank holidays.

Banks will remain closed in different states on eight days in February in addition to second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. Banks will remain open today, ie 1 February. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2025-26 in Parliament today.

According to the Reserve Bank of India calendar, banks will remain shut in different states on the different occasion and festival celebration.

Bank holiday today: Are banks open or shut on Saturday. 1 Feb? Banks across all the states will remain open on Saturday, 1 February. Since banks are shut on second and fourth Saturdays of every month. It becomes difficult to track bank holidays every Saturdays. This weekend will be crucial as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce Union Budget 2025 on 1 February. Regardless of all the major happenings, people can visit their nearby bank branches today to complete their important financial tasks.

Bank Holidays in February There will be a bank holiday due to Saraswati Puja, Thai Poosam, Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday, Lui-Ngai-Ni, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Statehood Day Mahashivratri, Losar in February 2025.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2025 today Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a record eight consecutive Union Budget 2025 today, February 1. The Union Budget 2025 is expected to balance the aspiration of the middle class for tax cuts and the needs of the economy to boost growth.

The budget will also be crucial to boost the weakening economic growth and ease the burden on the middle class. The Budget will come in the backdrop of the GDP growth rate projected to fall to 4-year low of 6.4 per cent in the current financial year, close to its decadal average.