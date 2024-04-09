Banks across several states in India will be closed today to mark the celebrations of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Telugu New Year's Day, Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba), and the first day of Navratri.

States where banks will remain closed

The states where banks will remain shut on April 9th include:

Maharashtra (Mumbai, Nagpur, Belapur)

Karnataka (Bengaluru)

Tamil Nadu (Chennai)

Andhra Pradesh (Hyderabad)

Telangana (Hyderabad)

Manipur (Imphal)

Goa (Panaji)

Jammu

Srinagar

This is in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar for banks.

In addition to the Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and other regional New Year festivals, banks will also be closed in some states later this week for Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) on April 11th.

Furthermore, April is a particularly heavy month for bank holidays, with a total of 14 days of closures planned across the country. This includes Sundays, the 2nd and 4th Saturdays, as well as various national and regional festivals.

In Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, banks will only be operational for 3 days this week - Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. This is because, in addition to Gudi Padwa/Ugadi on Tuesday, banks will also be closed on Thursday for Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) and on Saturday, which is the second Saturday of the month.

However, online banking services like internet and mobile banking will continue to be available to customers during these bank holidays. The Reserve Bank of India has categorized these as Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays.

Other notable bank holidays in April 2024 include April 10th in Kerala, April 11 across most states except a few, April 13 in some northeastern states, April 15 in Assam and Himachal Pradesh, and April 16 in several northern and central states.

Customers are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly and utilize digital banking channels where possible during these local and regional festival holidays.

