Bank holiday today: Are banks shut on April 9 for Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Navratri, Telugu New Year, Sajibu Nongmapanba?
Banks in several states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, will be closed today, April 9th, 2024, to mark the celebrations of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Telugu New Year's Day, and other regional festivals
Banks across several states in India will be closed today to mark the celebrations of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Telugu New Year's Day, Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba), and the first day of Navratri.
Next Story
₹1,058.21.61%
₹1,549.4-0.22%
₹1,082.350.3%
₹136.5-2.6%
₹764.350.53%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message